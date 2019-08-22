Man arrested outside preschool: ‘It’s not like I’m gonna shoot a bunch of kids’

We at Carolina Park Academy take the safety of our children and staff as our number one priority. We instituted safety and security measures prior to our opening on August 5th to ensure we are equipped to handle situations such as this. Our newly-installed high definition cameras are monitored by our staff all day every day when school is in session. We have implemented a higher level of security at all doors so that no individual can gain access to our building without being let in by someone inside the building. Once in our lobby, no one can proceed any further without us unlocking access to each hallway.