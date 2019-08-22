Jim Hudson Automotive makes large donation to Lexington County Sheriff’s Foundation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Jim Hudson Automotive Group held a news conference will be held to present a substantial donation to the Lexington County Sheriff's Foundation.
The financial gift will be used to purchase tactical equipment for the deputies of Lexington County.
Sheriff Jay Koon and Bin Wilcenski, Chairman of the Lexington County Sheriff's Foundation, were in attendance to receive the donation.
"The men and women of our local law enforcement agencies sacrifice so much to protect each of us daily. I feel that it is of the utmost importance for us as businesses and citizens to provide them with the support and resources they need. It is an honor of mine and Jim Hudson Automotive Group to be able to support the deputies of Lexington County Sheriff's Department," Jim Hudson, CEO, and Founder of Jim Hudson Automotive Group said.
Today's donation will help to fund 70 new armor-plated tactical vests for county deputies.
Officials say the department’s school resource officers will be the first to receive vests.
"That’s what makes this Lexington community great. You know when we grew up here, we stayed or people come to this community because of the community feel and the stakeholders and certainly the Hudson’s are stakeholders like many others that all come together because you know we can talk about great schools, we can talk about recreation and business opportunities, but none of that matters if you don’t feel safe. So safety and security is top of everybody’s list and it takes the whole community to pull that off, " Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said.
