FIRST ALERT: Heat and Humidity to End the Week, and Storms for the Weekend

We are watching the Southeastern coast of the US as a dis-organized tropical wave develops. It is producing showers and thunderstorms off the East Coast of Florida. It will continue to move to the north over the next few days and slow tropical development is expected. The National Hurricane Center has given the area a 20% chance of development in the next 5 days. If you have beach plans for this upcoming weekend that take you along our beaches or down to the Florida coast prepare for rough surf and showers offshore.