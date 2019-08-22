First Alert Forecast: Hot For Now! Cooler Temps and Rain On The Way

It’s A Toasty Thursday with Hot and Humid Conditions
Alert Days Friday, Saturday and Sunday For Heavy Rain Likely
High pressure to our East continues to bring Tropical moisture into the Southeast and with a strong late August sun…it will be HOT! Highs Today in the Middle 90s with a Heat Index at or just above 100 degrees. A few isolated late afternoon storms are possible through evening.
Alert Days Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Friday will see one more Hot day before a cold front looks to make its way to the state by late in the day. This will give us widespread showers and thunderstorms late Friday through the weekend with the potential for periods of very heavy rain. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the middle to upper 80s. The front may linger just to our East Monday and Tuesday…this would give us more clouds and scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Weather Highlights:
- A Toasty Thursday with Hot Humid afternoon
- Highs in the Middle 90s and a Heat Index of 100
- Alert days Friday through Sunday for Heavy rain likely
Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms by afternoon. Highs Middle 90s. Heat Index 100 degrees
Tonight: Fair skies. Muggy. Lows Middle 70s
Alert Day Friday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 50% of chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon into the evening. Highs Middle 90s. Heat Index Near 100-102.
Alert Day Saturday and Sunday: Mostly cloudy with periods of showers and thunderstorms. Some rain will be heavy at times. Breezy and humid. Highs Middle 80s Rain Chance 60%
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.