FIRST ALERT: Cold front brings storms, some strong Friday night through Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Be weather aware this weekend. Alert Days are posted from Friday afternoon and evening through Sunday for potential strong storms.
· A few showers/storms are possible this evening and tonight. Watch out for patchy fog. Lows will be in the 70s.
· Alert Days are posted for Friday afternoon and evening through Sunday as a cold front moves in slowly from the north and hangs around the Midlands this weekend. The front could produce more widespread rain and storms that could cause flooding, gusty winds and lightning. Rain chances are around 50-70%
· High temperatures will drop from the mid 90s on Friday into the 80s this weekend into early next week.
· A few more showers and storms are possible next week.
First, as we move through your Thursday night, an isolated to widely scattered shower or storm could develop. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Patchy fog is possible. Lows will be in the mid 70s.
Heads up! Alert Days are posted from Friday afternoon and evening through Sunday as a cold front moves in slowly from the north and hangs around the Midlands through the weekend.
Now, we’ll start your Friday dry and hot. Highs will be in the mid 90s. As the front continues to move toward the Palmetto State, showers and storms will likely develop, especially by Friday afternoon and evening into your Friday night. Some storms could be strong with heavy rain and the potential for localized flooding.
Once the front settles over the Midlands into Saturday and Sunday, we could see waves of rain and some strong storms, which could produce heavy rain, flooding, gusty winds and lightning. We’ll make adjustments to the forecast as needed, so stay tuned. Highs will be in the mid 80s by Saturday and the low to mid 80s on Sunday.
Showers and storms will likely stick around into Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. We’re back in the 90s by Wednesday.
Tonight: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (20-30%). Patchy Fog Possible. Warm & Muggy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Alert Day Friday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Afternoon/Evening Storms (50%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Alert Day Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (70%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Alert Day Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (50%). Highs in the low/mid 80s.
Monday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Tuesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Wednesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.
