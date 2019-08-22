Cleveland police searching for missing 12-year-old

Jealeah Hickman was last seen at the Newton D. Baker School of Arts (Source: Cleveland Division of Police)
By Amber Cole | August 22, 2019 at 5:03 AM EDT - Updated August 22 at 9:56 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Cleveland are searching for a 12-year-old girl missing since Wednesday afternoon.

Jealeah Hickman, a seventh grader at Newton D. Baker School of Arts, was last seen walking away from her school on W. 159th Street.

Hickman is described as a 5-foot-2 black female, weighing approximately 140 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing khaki pants with a blue polo shirt.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jealeah Hickman is asked to contact the Cleveland Division of Police.

