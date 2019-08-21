‘There is no question’ Joyner can still be a factor for Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (TheBigSpur.com) - Dakereon Joyner returned to practice on Tuesday, after learning that Ryan Hilinski was going to be named as the South Carolina Gamecocks backup quarterback.
Joyner’s absence on Monday was excused by the coaches, but he’s ready to move forward into his redshirt freshman season, whether that’s as a third-team quarterback or at another position. Offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon, who spoke with reporters on Monday, said Joyner’s willing to pitch in wherever he can.
“He’s indicated that he just wants to help the team in whatever way and so that’s where the conversation was,” McClendon said. “Like I said, wherever that role takes him, that’s something that we’ve got to make sure that we’re exploring and discussing.”
McClendon didn’t flinch when asked if he thought Joyner could contribute at a different position this season, “There is no question.”
Joyner, who had a pair of 1,000-yard rushing seasons as the quarterback for Fort Dorchester High School (North Charleston, S.C.), profiles as a running back or wide receiver on the offensive side of the ball. Defensively, he could get a look at safety or cornerback. No further details were shared about the immediate plans, as the team moves into the final week of the offseason.
The page turns to North Carolina, though it remains to be seen whether or not Joyner will have a spot on the field against the Tar Heels at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
“You’re this far out from a game, so right now, we kind of leave training camp mindset behind today. Once we get back together, we’ve got to make sure that we’re game planning and doing stuff to win the game," McClendon said.
The South Carolina Gamecocks players are off on Wednesday. They'll return to practice on Thursday, to begin preparing for the first game of the season.
