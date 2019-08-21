Teenager arrested after leading deputies on a chase

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County deputies have arrested a 15-year-old boy who has been charged with being in possession of a stolen vehicle and failure to stop for blue lights.
Officials with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said the chase began after a stolen vehicle out of Lexington County was spotted by deputies at 10:25 p.m. The boy led deputies on a short chase in the vehicle and on foot before being taken into custody.
The 15-year-old was placed in the juvenile wing of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
