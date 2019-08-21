Survey: SC named third friendliest state in America

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Smiling Faces. Beautiful Places.
People across the country are always looking for great places to travel and friendly faces to go along with them. According to a survey done by Big 7 Travel, you’ll only find a couple of states friendlier than South Carolina.
The Palmetto State was ranked the third friendliest state in the country.
“South Carolina’s residents are famously welcoming, making it such a friendly place to spend some time in. The Southern states are well known for their hospitality and kindness and South Carolina has both in spades,” the report said.
Only Tennessee and Minnesota outrank South Carolina as being friendlier, according to the survey.
