South Carolinians with arrest records, felonies can be teachers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Educators in South Carolina are allowed to have arrest records and felony convictions.
These convictions are usually found by the state and each school districts when they run background checks before certifying and hiring applicants.
However, there are no state or local laws that explain which crimes are disqualifying and which ones aren't.
And while districts and the State Board of Education have certain factors they consider, they say the applications are handled on a case-by-case basis.
There are, however, some crimes that immediately prohibit anyone from being a teacher.
Individuals convicted of violent crimes, offenses related to child exploitation or material harmful to minors are not allowed to be teachers.
“If something shows up on somebody’s record. We’re going to contact the law enforcement agency if one was involved, we’ll talk with the solicitor’s office if a prosecution took place and in some cases if its a personal thing or civil type thing we may talk with the other party in the action,” GCSD Executive Director of Safety Alan Walters.
