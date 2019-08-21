Shaw Air Force Base outlines plans for resiliency day to address suicides

Good morning #WeaselNation! Thank you for your feedback. While there isn’t one big solution, there are a thousand little ones, including giving more time back to Airmen. Whether through a few more designated days off or by adjusting our ops tempo, we are going to take this time to recharge, engage and #BeThere for each other. RTP will be three days. Two of those days will be days off and one day the wing will hear from a moving guest speaker and then break into small groups to have authentic and meaningful dialogue. RTP schedule is as follows: Aug. 30: Down Day (4 day weekend) Sept. 13: Guest speaker and small groups Sept. 20: Down day (3 day weekend) Civilians, please contact your chain of command for liberal leave information. Shift workers and 24/7 mission ops, your commanders have been instructed to find days off for you if you cannot take the designated down days.