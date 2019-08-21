Shaw Air Force Base outlines plans for resiliency day to address suicides

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. (WIS) - Shaw Air Force Base released details Wednesday about its plans for a tactical stand-down ordered by the Air Force across all its bases.
The Air Force mandated these so-called resiliency days because of the number of suicides within its ranks.
At Shaw, three airmen have committed suicide just this year.
Col. Derek O’Malley released a video on Facebook outlining leaders’ plans to help Shaw airmen “recharge, engage and be there for each other.”
“I’ve directed our commanders to take a hard look at our schedules," O’Malley said. “No doubt there are times where our country needs us to really push it forward -- demands a lot of us and our mission -- but there are times also where we can really pull it back. And we need to proactively identify those times so that we can rest up and be ready for when our nation really needs us.”
Shaw Air Force Base’s resiliency day will actually be three days over the course of a month.
On Aug. 30, airmen will get the day off for a four-day weekend.
On Sept. 13, they will hear from a guest speaker and then break into small groups to talk about their experiences at Shaw.
And finally on Sept. 30, they will have another day off for a three-day weekend.
