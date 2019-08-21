Sen. Jackson sends letter requesting Oversight Subcommittee for UofSC Board of Trustees

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Senator Darrell Jackson has sent a letter requesting the appointment of a Senate Legislative Oversight Subcommittee to review the University of South Carolina Board of Trustees presidential search process.
It was sent to the Office of Senate President Harvey Peeler.
The letter follows yesterday’s Senate Education Subcommittee hearing on S. 798, a piece of legislation would reduce the number of Trustees on the UofSC Board of Trustees.
It states that Senator Jackson feels further action should be taken to investigate the previous practices and transparency of the Board following the botched presidential search.
The subcommittee, appointed by President Peeler, would review the Board’s search process and report on their findings.
Senator Jackson hopes that a subcommittee would clarify unanswered questions about the presidential selection process and restore public trust in the University.
You can read the letter in its entirety below.
