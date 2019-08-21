Richland School District Two increases its security standards

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -This summer held several changes in security standards for schools in the Richland Two school district. The improvements come after taxpayers approved a 468-million dollar bond referendum last fall.
Dr. Baron Davis is the superintendent of Richland School District Two. He appeared on WIS TV’s Sunrise show to talk about changes students and teachers will see as they return for a new school year. Many will be greeted by new fencing, doors, windows, and even bulletproof glass and bullet-resistant dry wall.
Fifteen of the district’s schools have undergone a major facelift this summer. Dr. Davis explained the district is working to strike a balance between fortifying a school’s security while still trying to present it as a warm and inviting environment.
