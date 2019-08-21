Richland Co. Coroner ID’s victim of fatal motor vehicle collision on I-20W

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has identified the person who died in a collision on I-20 Westbound at mile marker 82.
Wesley Dean Welch, 47, was traveling west in an SUV when he was struck by a tractor-trailer. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
An autopsy indicated the cause of death was blunt force injuries of the head, neck, and torso.
Welch was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
The Coroner’s Office and Highway Patrol are investigating.
