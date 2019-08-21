Richland Co. Coroner ID’s victim of fatal motor vehicle collision on I-20W

By Jazmine Greene | August 20, 2019 at 9:57 PM EDT - Updated August 20 at 9:57 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has identified the person who died in a collision on I-20 Westbound at mile marker 82.

Wesley Dean Welch, 47, was traveling west in an SUV when he was struck by a tractor-trailer. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy indicated the cause of death was blunt force injuries of the head, neck, and torso.

Welch was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The Coroner’s Office and Highway Patrol are investigating.

