One suspect capture, one suspect wanted in shooting that injured 7-year-old in Sumter Co.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One man is in custody and one man is wanted in connection with a shooting that injured two adults and 7-year-old in Sumter County on August 16th.
Kwodel Johnson and Nikeen Johnson, both 25, reportedly fired multiple shots at the family while inside their residence in American Mobile Home Plaza off of Broad Street before fleeing the scene. A second child, 6, inside the home was not injured.
According to investigators, the shooting occurred during a verbal dispute between the adult residents and the two suspects, who are acquaintances.
Kwodel and Nikeen are both facing four counts of attempted murder. Other charges are pending.
Kwodel was arrested Tuesday morning in Orangeburg. He is being housed at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.
Nikeen is still at large and should be considered armed and dangerous. He is described as a black male, about 135 pounds and 5'4 with short black dreadlocks.
“There will continue to be aggressive enforcement throughout the county for anyone who acts so recklessly with someone else’s life,” Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis said.
Anyone who knows of Nikeen Johnson’s whereabouts should call Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 436-2000 or Sumter CrimeStoppers at (803) 436-2718. Anonymous tips can also be submitted electronically by going to www.p3tips.com.
