Newberry closes several parks due to storm damage, safety concerns

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - The city of Newberry has closed several parks due to safety concerns following a strong storm that swept through the city overnight Saturday.
That storm knocked down dozens of trees and power lines. Some residents were without power for more than a day.
The following Newberry parks are closed until further notice:
- Gallman
- Margaret Hunter
- Marion Davis
- Mollohon
- Wells Japanese Garden
- Wise Street
City leaders say the parks will be closed until further notice and will not be reopened until they are deemed safe.
Straight line winds caused the storm damage, the National Weather Service (NWS) said in its final report Wednesday.
The storm downed trees and power lines from Whitmire through Newberry and Prosperity all the way to Lake Murray.
NWS officials say the heaviest damage happened near the intersection of Airport Road and Highway 76.
Some of the trees that fell were estimated to be 75 to 150 years old.
One of those trees fell on a house near Lanford Mill Road and Boundray Street, trapping a family.
A similar report came of a tree falling and trapping a woman in her home on Bush River Road, NWS officials confirmed.
More trees fell on homes in other areas, as well, leading residents to say the damage caused by Saturday’s storms rivals the damage left after the 1984 tornado.
Thankfully, no injuries were reported in the storm.
Many residents will need some time to rebuild, but all power has since been restored.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.