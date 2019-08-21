Kershaw County School Board votes to consolidate 3 elementary schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Tuesday night, the Kershaw County School Board of Trustees voted to close three elementary schools in the northern portion of the district and move them into a consolidated new building, near an existing high school and middle school.
As the school year begins, students, parents, teachers, and staff at Baron DeKalb, Bethune, and Mt. Pisgah Elementary Schools are learning their schools will close.
According to the Kershaw County Superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins, the schools closing are older buildings and the board decided to move the schools into a more modern facility that is expected to be completed for the 2021-2022 school year.
Robbins also pointed out the new building will be paid for with excess money from bonds and no job losses are anticipated.
