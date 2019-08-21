GRAPHIC: ‘Don’t let him die!’ 911 calls from Waccamaw Bingo shooting released

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police have released the 911 calls from the deadly July 26 shooting at Waccamaw Bingo hall that left a father and son dead.
In one of the calls, an out-of-breath woman who said she was an employee told the dispatcher there had been a shooting.
At several times, the woman is heard talking with other people inside the bingo hall as the dispatcher keeps asking her if she can say what happened.
“There’s a man down! Bring an ambulance please,” the woman says at one point before saying the word ‘ambulance’ two more times.
Another caller is very emotional while talking to a dispatcher, at one point saying “They’re dying.”
“Please don’t die on me,” the caller said. “Don’t let him die.”
The shooting claimed the lives of 73-year-old Stephen “Steve” Johnson, Sr. and 46-year-old Stephen “Sparky” Johnson, Jr. The duo owned the bingo parlor.
Since the shooting, Derrick Rivera, 29, of Georgetown, has been charged with two counts of murder, two counts of armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Bradford Britton, 40, of Georgetown, also faces two counts of murder and two counts of armed robbery.
Warning: These calls are very emotional and may be highly disturbing to some. VIEWER DISCRETION is strongly advised.
