FIRST ALERT: Tracking storms, some could be strong Friday evening - Sunday

As the front continues to move toward the Palmetto State, showers and storms will likely develop, especially by Friday evening and night. Once the front settles over the Midlands into Saturday and Sunday, we could see waves of rain and some strong storms, which could produce heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning. We’ll make adjustments to the forecast as needed, so stay tuned. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s by Saturday and Sunday.