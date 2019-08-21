FIRST ALERT: Tracking storms, some could be strong Friday evening - Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heads up! Alert Days are posted from Friday evening through Sunday for potential strong storms.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Isolated showers/storms are possible tonight (20%). Most areas will be dry. Lows will be in the 70s.
· A few pop-up showers and storms could develop Thursday. Rain chances are around 20%. Highs will be in the mid 90s.
· Alert Days are posted for Friday evening through Sunday as a cold front moves in slowly from the north and hangs around the Midlands. The front could produce more widespread rain and storms that could produce heavy downpours, gusty winds and lightning. Rain chances are between 50 and 60%
· High temperatures will drop into the 80s by the weekend into early next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
First, as we move through your Wednesday night, isolated showers and storms are possible. Rain chances are around 20%. Most areas will get through the night dry. Lows will be in the mid 70s.
On Thursday, a few pop-up showers and storms could develop, mainly by the afternoon and evening. Rain chances are around 20%. Otherwise, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the mid 90s. It will likely feel like the triple digits because of the humidity.
Alert Days are posted from Friday evening through Sunday as a cold front moves in slowly from the north and hangs around the Midlands through the weekend. Now, we’ll start your Friday dry and hot. Highs will be in the mid 90s.
As the front continues to move toward the Palmetto State, showers and storms will likely develop, especially by Friday evening and night. Once the front settles over the Midlands into Saturday and Sunday, we could see waves of rain and some strong storms, which could produce heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning. We’ll make adjustments to the forecast as needed, so stay tuned. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s by Saturday and Sunday.
Showers and storms will likely stick around into Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.
Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Warm & Muggy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Alert Day Friday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Evening Storms (50%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Alert Day Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (60%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Alert Day Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (60%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Monday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Tuesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs in the upper 80s.
