First Alert Forecast: Hit/Miss Late Day Storms Next Few Days

Summer Heat and Afternoon Storm Next Few Days
Alert Days Friday, Saturday and Sunday For Heavy Rain Likely
The small disturbance that moved through the state yesterday that helped enhanced showers/storm has moved away from us. Today, we are back to the usual late day pop up storms and with a little more sun, we should see Highs in the lower 90s
A cold front looks to make its way to the state by late Friday. This will give us widespread showers and thunderstorms late Friday through Sunday with the potential for periods of very heavy rain. Temperatures will be cool with highs in the middle to upper 80s. The front may linger just to our East Monday and Tuesday…this would give us more clouds and higher rain chances.
Weather Highlights:
- Afternoon to early evening thunderstorms could produce heavy rain
- More sunshine with Highs in the Lower 90s
- Alert days Friday through Sunday for Heavy rain likely
Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy, 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms by afternoon. Muggy. Highs Lower 90s
Tonight: Any showers/storms end by 11PM. Lows lower 70s. Rain chance 30%
Thursday: Partly cloudy, 30% of chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon and early evening. Highs lower 90s.
