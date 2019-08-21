FCSO: Human remains found in Atlanta believed to be victim of April murder in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Investigators believe human remains found in Atlanta are linked to a Florence County homicide, according to a news release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
The remains were discovered near the Atlanta Police Academy earlier this week, authorities said.
Investigators have made several trips to the Atlanta area to search for the remains of Tara Echavrria, who is believed to have been killed in April, the release states.
The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Center is conducting a forensic examination of the remains and will work with FCSO investigators to positively determine the identity of the victim, according to the release.
Three people have charged in connection to the murder of Echavarria. They are all being held at the Florence County Detention Center pending trial.
Our investigators have done an excellent job of handling this sad and difficult case,” Sheriff William C. Barnes said. “We look forward to obtaining the results of the forensic examination soon, which will hopefully allow the family of Ms. Echavarria to obtain some degree of closure.”
