Father of beloved Carolina Forest grad killed in crash visits her brick at USC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The father of a beloved Carolina Forest High School graduate, made the trip on Wednesday to Columbia to honor her.
Paul Mullen went to University of South Carolina to see his daughter, Rachel Mullen’s, brick placement. She was a rising sophomore at the university. He posted a picture of him and his daughter walking through the campus.
He said someone purchased the brick in honor of Rachel’s memory and was placed at the famed Horseshoe on USC’s campus.
“Thank you from the bottom of my broken heart. This is just so special,” Paul Mullen said in a Facebook post.
Rachel Mullen was killed in a two-vehicle crash in July 2018 along Carolina Forest Boulevard.
The days after her death were filled with celebrations of life, honoring the 19-year-old who many called a great friend who loved to dance and laugh.
