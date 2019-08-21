Deputies arrest Orangeburg County man accused of shooting relative

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) -Deputies have arrested an Orangeburg County man accused of shooting a relative.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested 29-year-old Torrence Jenkins of Eutawville and charged him with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
“We’re still investigating a cause behind this individual shooting a relative in such a brutal manner,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “This individual was taken into custody immediately and was said to pose no danger to any else afterward.”
Jenkins was taken into custody after a 911 call was received reporting the shooting around 9:30 a.m. on Monday.
Deputies responded to an Addidas Street home where Eutawville police had a subject detained.
“Inside the residence, deputies found a 67-year-old man who had suffered what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the upper body,” OCSO officials said.
According to investigators, the home and surrounding area were searched after deputies were given information that the shooter was possibly still active around the residence, however no one was found.
“A resident of the home said she found Jenkins holding a handgun after hearing what she believed to be a gunshot fired inside the home,” the sheriff’s office said. “She said Jenkins admitted to having fired the shot, according to the report. Although a cash or surety bond was requested, bond was set at $52,500 personal recognizance on Jenkins on Tuesday."
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.