Days after canceling Myrtle Beach show, country star Drake White reveals battle with debilitating brain condition

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Country music star Drake White is breaking his silence on a medical condition just days after he was forced to cancel a weekend show in Myrtle Beach.
On Wednesday morning, the “Livin’ the Dream” singer tweeted, “Hey friends, wanted to give you guys a bit of a personal update,” along with a link to an article in People magazine.
In the article, White reveals he was diagnosed in January with arteriovenous malformation, an abnormal tangle of arteries and veins in the brain that disrupts normal blood flow. Since then, he’s been undergoing a series of embolization procedures to cut off blood flow to the affected vessels.
White was performing a show in Roanoke, Va., on Aug. 16 when he began to stumble about 15 minutes into the set and came close to collapsing, according to People. It wasn’t clear if his condition or the procedures he’s undergone played a role in the near-fall.
The next day, White announced on Facebook that his Myrtle Beach show was canceled.
“Looking forward to rescheduling soon though. Thanks for your good vibes,” White wrote to his Grand Strand fans.
White previously performed in Myrtle Beach during the 2017 Carolina Country Music Festival.
