Credit union raises money to help Make-A-Wish Foundation grant wishes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thanks to a few donations by residents across the state, Make-A-Wish in South Carolina will be able to grant more wishes for local children and their families.
Every summer, South Carolina State Credit Union holds a fundraising campaign to benefit Make-A-Wish Foundation in South Carolina.
“We spent a lot of time at doctors’ offices and a lot of time with specialists and therapists,” said Rebecca Butler. “So, it was tremendous to be able to just give that to our family and have time away from all that. To give her renewed hope that anything is possible and she could get anything she wanted that week, it just renewed hope in her and her fight.”
Thanks to donations from generous customers and staff, the credit union was able to present a check to Make-A-Wish for more than $15,000.
