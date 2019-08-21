Coroner identifies woman struck by semi-truck on I-20 eastbound

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The woman struck and killed by a semi-truck following a multiple vehicle collision has been identified by Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.
Maliyah Smith, 19, of East Point, Georgia was pronounced dead at an area hospital due to injuries sustained in the accident.
Smith was driving a stolen vehicle, which was rendered disabled after she collided with several other vehicles.
Following the collision, Smith reportedly ran out onto the interstate where she attempted to jump onto a moving semi-trailer. She was struck when she fell under the trailer.
Highway Patrol is investigating.
