Columbia ordinances on guns and hate crime pass first vote

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tuesday, Columbia City Council passed two ordinances dealing with guns and a third on hate crimes.
One resident wanted there to be an amendment to add protections for, gender identity under the hate crime ordinance. That was granted.
Charlie Davis, another resident had concerns about the hate crime ordinance saying the council should postpone the vote and give the public more time to weigh in.
“I’m not sure that we need to have two crimes based on what people are thinking and you’re trying to put a crime on somebody based on what was their intent not on their action,” Davis.
Davis says he is also worried the passage of a hate crime ordinance could infringe on freedom of speech.
“The concern I have to is that they go from a, to a hate crime bill, what’s going to prevent them from going to hate speech? That would be the next item to start saying, ‘you can’t say something that would offend somebody’ and then to live in this country we have a free speech,” Davis said.
Nonetheless, the ordinance's first vote passed. It draws up protections for perceived race, color, creed, religion, ancestry, gender, sexual orientation (as defined in Sec. 11-503), disability (as defined in Sec. 11-503) or national origin and now includes gender identity or expression.
"The crime can be enhanced and it actually runs consecutive to what they would get under the crime itself," one of the city’s legal experts said.
“Like it be assault and battery, or something like that, our ordinance only adds an additional charge of hate crime to already an existing crime,” At-Large Councilman Howard Duval said.
South Carolina is one of four states that does not have a hate crime law.
Also up for a vote, an ordinance that would require someone deemed an ‘extreme risk’ by a court to give up their guns temporarily.
"State law doesn't allow cities to confiscate the weapons, so the court can order them to relinquish the weapon either to law enforcement, a law enforcement agency or to a licensed gun dealer that's willing to take the weapon," one of the city’s legal experts said.
The ordinance text states in part, that law enforcement would serve an extreme risk order from a court and they would have the option to request the firearm at that moment.
An ordinance that deals with gun-free school zones were voted through as well. The city wants their ordinance modeled after federal law, but complimenting existing state law. Council members said they want to analyze this ordinance more.
What happens if these ordinances get on the books and are violated? Duvall says penalties for offenses are limited to up to 500 dollars and or 30 days in jail.
Ordinances that passed the first vote, still need to be passed by one more vote before becoming official. Those votes may come as early as the next council meeting.
