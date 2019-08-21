Aces’ Wilson receives WNBA Cares Community Assist Award

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A’ja Wilson continues to bring home the hardware. This time, it’s for her work off the court.
The former South Carolina Gamecocks star was named July’s WNBA Cares Community Assist Award recipient, the league announced Tuesday. The award is presented to a player in the WNBA who has made a difference in the community.
Wilson received the award for her work in the community focusing on education for children and supporting families whose children have dyslexia.
In March 2018, Wilson revealed her battle with dyslexia in an article she wrote in The Players’ Tribune. Since then, she’s been working to help children affected by the disability. Wilson and her family established the A’ja Wilson Foundation to create awareness about dyslexia and help families using educational programs, camps, and other resources.
Wilson was named an All-Star for the second time in her WNBA career this season. The former Heathwood Hall standout now looks to lead her team to a WNBA championship now that they’ve clinched a spot in the playoffs.
