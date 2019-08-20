Winnsboro man wanted for threatening law enforcement on social media

WINNSBORO, S.C. (WIS) - The Winnsboro Police Department is searching for a 30-year-old man who threatened law enforcement on Facebook Live.
According to a spokesman for the WPD, Charles Bouknight made the threats on other social media platforms at well. He allegedly said he was going to shoot officers and make officers shoot him.
Bouknight was recently released on bond for two counts of attempted murder. He has other warrants for assault and battery, larceny, and weapons charges, as well as, warrants from other agencies.
Anyone with information on Bouknight or his whereabouts is asked to call Chief John Siebels at 803-635-4511.
