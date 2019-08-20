West Columbia PD arrests man accused of stealing car from restaurant

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police in West Columbia have arrested a 42-year-old man in connection with a car theft that took place Tuesday morning.
Officials said Kenneth Wooten has been arrested and charged with grand larceny and breaking into a motor vehicle.
According to the West Columbia Police Department, the incident happened just after 9 a.m. at Lizard’s Thicket on Sunset Boulevard. Officers searched different parts of the city for the stolen vehicle until it was located at Riverbend Apartments. As an officer approached the car, Wooten got out of the car and ran away. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department arrived with K-9 and road units.
A little after 10:30 a.m., Wooten was found in a wooded area just off the 700 block of Sunset Boulevard.
Wooten is now being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.
