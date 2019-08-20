Q&A: Strategies for managing back-to-school anxiety for kids of all ages

Physical symptoms of stress can Include butterflies in the stomach, racing heart and shortness of breath. One strategy to handle these physiological symptoms can be to “stretch your breath.” Typical breathing rate is a 3:3 count where you inhale for three exhale for three; breaths go in and out evenly. When you stretch the exhale for longer than the inhale, to a count of 5, 6 or 7, counts tension is naturally released, having a relaxing effect on the body. Try repeating it a few times, you might even get shivers on the top of your head.