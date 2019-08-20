Person hit on I-20 East, all lanes closed as emergency crews respond

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A person has been hit by a semi on Interstate 20 in Lexington County, the South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed.
It happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday on I-20 East near Exit 58. All eastbound lanes of the interstate are shut down.
Troopers do not know how many people are injured or how badly at this time.
Emergency crews are just responding to the scene of the wreck.
Drivers should avoid the area. For those traveling east, get off the interstate at Exit 55 to avoid the backup.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.