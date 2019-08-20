Officials: Person dies after being hit by semi on I-20 E in Lexington

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A person who was hit by a semi on Interstate 20 in Lexington County has died, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The incident happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday on I-20 East near Exit 58.
A person driving a stolen car crashed into several vehicles, closing all eastbound lanes of the interstate, Trooper David Jones said.
The driver of the stolen car ran out onto the interstate after the crash. That person was hit by a semi moments later, Jones said.
Emergency crews rushed the person to the hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries, where they later died.
The identity of the person who died has not been released.
There were others injured in the first crash, but they are all expected to be OK, Jones said.
Lanes have been reopened in the area.
SCHP is investigating the crash. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the stolen vehicle report.
