Lexington man faces murder trial for 2014 Cookout stabbing following 2016 mistrial

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington man charged with fatally stabbing a 17-year-old Dutch Fork High School student in 2014 is standing trial for a second time.
Kierin Dennis, 24, is charged with murder after investigators say he fatally stabbed DaVon Capers, 17, during a fight near the Cook-Out on Main Street in downtown Lexington in February of 2014.
Police received several tips from witnesses at the scene concerning the incident, and evidence and information gathered in the investigation led to the arrest.
Lexington Police testified the fight stemmed from an argument that took place after the boy's basketball game at Lexington High School earlier in the evening. The crime scene was approximately 3.6 miles from the high school.
Deshawn Chatman, who attended the basketball game with several friends, said he saw Dennis in the parking lot after the game.
“Everybody from Dutch Fork was dancing and celebrating and really hyped up,” said Chatman. “I was trying to get my friends to come to my car because I had to leave so I could see everything. There was a cop who was trying to get people to get in their cars and leave.”
According to prosecutors, two groups of people then exchanged "some words" after the basketball game and everybody left. Then, they allege both groups involved in the verbal altercation in the school’s parking lot ended up at Cook-Out.
Chatman said he wanted to go home, telling the jury he had a “bad feeling” about something happening later that night at the Cook-Out.
Another former student, Walden Roberson, said he heard Dennis yell at a group of students in the parking lot before driving off.
“He said, ‘Meet us at Cook-Out, I got something for you,’” said Roberson.
Prosecutors highlighted the alleged comment, telling the jury it reveals Dennis’ hateful plotting against Dutch Fork students that evening.
The jury watched surveillance video from both inside and outside of the restaurant. As the groups are ordering food, Capers is seen walking past Dennis several times without any kind of interaction or incident. Then, dozens of students flood the restaurant’s parking lot, where attorneys said insults were hurled and taunting continued following Dutch Fork’s victory over Lexington High School.
Another former Dutch Fork student, Johnny Shaw, was at the restaurant when the large group of students swarmed the parking lot. He retreated to his friend’s car, but began filming on his school-issued iPad.
“I started recording, honestly, because I thought something funny might happen, and we’d laugh about it later,” said Shaw.
It wasn’t until someone came up to the car to tell Shaw and his friends that someone had been stabbed that he learned of what had actually happened. The jury was shown the iPad video, in which a group of students, including Capers, is seen standing next to a parked car in the parking lot. Prosecutors said Dennis was behind the wheel of that car. Suddenly, Capers’ legs can be seen falling back amongst the other students, before he lifts up his shirt to show a friend he’d been stabbed.
Defense attorneys Nicole Simpson and Todd Rutherford argue Dennis felt increasingly threatened by the growing number of students “surrounding” his car as he allegedly attempted to leave the parking lot.
“How close is too close for a person you don’t know to get in your face?” Simpson asked the jury.
Simpson said Capers aggressively approached Dennis’ car, leaving him no choice but to defend himself. An avid fisherman, she said, he kept a knife inside his car. He reached for it and stabbed Capers once in the chest before driving away.
“He was scared,” she said. “He didn’t know if someone was going to assault him, curb stomp him or what was going to happen.”
The fatal strike pierced Capers’ heart and lungs.
Tuesday afternoon, the jury also heard part of Dennis’ interview with Lexington Police the night of the stabbing. Throughout it, he states he did not engage in any kind of physical alteration with Capers, despite investigators stating they had several witness statements and surveillance video indicating that he did.
Testimony is expected to continue Tuesday and is scheduled to last about a week.
Before Dennis’ trial in 2016, attorney Todd Rutherford requested a “Stand Your Ground” hearing. South Carolina’s stand your ground law allows a person, who is not engaged in illegal activity, and is attacked, to “stand your ground” and meet the attack with force, including deadly force, if a person believes that force is necessary to protect themselves or someone else from great bodily harm or death.
The defense, if granted, results in all charges being dropped against the defendant. During the hearing, a judge denied the motion and the case was sent to trial. In 2016, after 30 witnesses and more than 10 hours of deliberation, the jury returned deadlocked and the judge declared a mistrial.
In 2017, Rutherford requested another hearing, asking a different judge to consider the stand your ground defense in Dennis’ case. It was denied once again.
If convicted, Dennis faces a minimum of 30 years in prison.
