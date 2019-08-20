Lexington County One ‘School Zone Traffic Safety Plan’ begins as students return to class

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) -With Lexington County School District One beginning their academic year on Aug. 20, Chief Terrence Green would like the Town of Lexington community to know that a variety of resources will be available.
This includes school resource officers, traffic division and Community Action Team (C.A.T.) officers who will be working together on the “School Zone Traffic Safety Plan” to assist with traffic issues that may arise during morning drop offs and afternoon pickups at elementary, middle and high schools for the first week of school.
The focus of the “School Zone Traffic Safety Plan” is for officers to monitor traffic within the following school zones:
- Lexington Elementary School
- Meadow Glen Elementary School
- New Providence Elementary School
- Lexington Middle School
- Meadow Glen Middle School
- River Bluff High School and
- FOCUS Program
The “School Zone Traffic Safety Plan”will also educate and direct parents and guardians to the proper drop off and pickup routes along with parking areas when traveling onto and off of school campuses.
Drivers are also asked to be aware of signage when entering and leaving school campus areas.
An additional focus for officers during the “School Zone Traffic Safety Plan” will be enforcement the of school speed zones along with signal lights at intersections where students cross the street in the crosswalks.
Chief Terrence Green says, “The beginning of a new school year is a good reminder to drivers to always be alert when traveling through the many school zone areas within the Town of Lexington. Please reduce your speed and look for children who may be in the cross walks at intersections."
"Also look out for stopped school buses that are picking up and dropping off students on residential roadways. Think “safety first” and practice patience behind the wheel.”
Officers will again be directing traffic in the roadway each morning at Meadow Glen Middle School on Ginny Lane and New Providence Elementary School on Old Cherokee Road and then each afternoon at River Bluff High School on Corley Mill Road.
It is suggested that those traveling through Lexington give themselves extra time during their morning commute beginning Aug. 20 as additional school traffic will cause congestion on all main thoroughfares.
