FIRST ALERT: Tracking more storms, some could be strong Friday PM - Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Alert Days are posted from Friday PM through Sunday for potential strong storms.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Expect a few showers and storms tonight. Patchy fog is possible. Lows will be in the 70s.
· Keep your umbrella handy. We’re tracking more scattered showers and storms Wednesday and Thursday. Rain chances are between 30 and 40%. Any storms that develop could produce heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning.
· Alert Days are posted for Friday PM through Sunday as a cold front moves in slowly from the north. The front could produce more widespread rain and storms that could produce heavy downpours, gusty winds and lightning.
· High temperatures will drop into the 80s by the weekend into early next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Tuesday night, a few showers and storms are possible in the Midlands. Some storms could produce heavy rain and lightning. Some showers might even stick around overnight for parts of the area. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s.
Be prepared for more showers and storms Wednesday and Thursday. In fact, storms will be isolated to widely scattered. Any storms that develop could produce heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning. Have your First Alert Weather App ready to go. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.
Heads up! Alert Days are posted from Friday evening through Sunday as a cold front moves in slowly from the north. The front could produce some strong storms as it pushes through the Midlands, giving way to heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning. We’ll make adjustments to the forecast as needed, so stay tuned. Highs will be in the low 90s on Friday, then drop into the upper 80s by Saturday and Sunday.
Showers and storms will likely stick around into Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
Tonight: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (40%). Warm & Muggy. Patchy Fog. Lows in the low/mid 70s.
Wednesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. A Few Storms (40%). Highs in the low 90s.
Thursday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Storms Around (30%). Highs in the low/mid 90s.
Alert Day Friday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. PM Storms (50%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Alert Day Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (60%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Alert Day Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (60%). Highs in the mid/upper 80s.
Monday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the mid/upper 80s.
