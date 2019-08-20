First Alert Forecast: Look For Showers and Storms Anytime Today

A Wet Bus Stop In Some Places This Morning And Afternoon
Alert Days Friday and Saturday For Heavy Rain Likely
Today starts back to school for another round of students across the Midlands! We’ll have to didge some showers this morning and a good chance of showers/storms by afternoon. A small disturbance from GA will move through the state through Midday. This will enhance our shower chances (mostly Western and Northern Midlands) then with the heating of the day, scattered showers and thunderstorms by afternoon. Some storms will produce heavy rain and quick gusty winds.
It will still feel very sticky and humid, however with the cloud cover this morning, our temperatures this afternoon should hold Near 90.
Alert Days Friday and Saturday
A cold front looks to make its way to the state by late Friday. This will give us widespread showers and thunderstorms late Friday through Saturday with the potential for periods of very heavy rain. Temperatures will be cool with highs in the middle to upper 80s.
Weather Highlights:
- On and off showers and thunderstorms with some sun today!
- Afternoon to early evening thunderstorms could produce heavy rain
- Alert days Friday and Saturday for Heavy rain likely
Forecast:
Today: Mostly cloudy, 50% chance of showers and rain, thunderstorms develop by afternoon. Some storms will have heavy rain. Some sun. High Near 90
Tonight: Any showers/storms end by 11PM. Lows lower 70s. Rain chance 50%
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, 40% of chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon and early evening. Highs lower 90s. Heat Index of 100 degrees. Some storms will have heavy rain and gusty winds.
