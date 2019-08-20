First Alert Forecast: Look For Showers and Storms Anytime Today

Today starts back to school for another round of students across the Midlands! We’ll have to didge some showers this morning and a good chance of showers/storms by afternoon. A small disturbance from GA will move through the state through Midday. This will enhance our shower chances (mostly Western and Northern Midlands) then with the heating of the day, scattered showers and thunderstorms by afternoon. Some storms will produce heavy rain and quick gusty winds.