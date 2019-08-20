Fairfield County Fire Service investigating Winnsboro house fire

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Fairfield County Fire Service is currently investigating a house fire that occurred on Fagan Road in Winnsboro early Tuesday morning.
FCFS responded to the fire around 12:30 a.m. Once on the scene, officials say that the home was fully engulfed in flames.
There were no injuries but the home was declared a total loss.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation and the Red Cross is assisting the family.
