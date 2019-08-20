Fairfield County Fire Service investigating Winnsboro house fire

Fairfield County Fire Service investigating Winnsboro house fire
By WIS News 10 Staff | August 20, 2019 at 7:13 AM EDT - Updated August 20 at 7:19 AM

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Fairfield County Fire Service is currently investigating a house fire that occurred on Fagan Road in Winnsboro early Tuesday morning.

FCFS responded to the fire around 12:30 a.m. Once on the scene, officials say that the home was fully engulfed in flames.

There were no injuries but the home was declared a total loss.

Winnsboro house fire (source: Fairfield County Fire Service Twitter)
The cause of the fire is still under investigation and the Red Cross is assisting the family.

