District responds after teacher claims district violated federal, state labor laws

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) -An Upstate teacher is suing the Cherokee County School District over claims she wasn’t paid for working extra hours outside the classroom.
WYFF News 4 obtained a copy of the lawsuit that states the school district may have violated federal and state wage and labor laws. The lawsuit states Shannon Burgess, a 13-year teacher, was made to work at a concession stand at sporting events without getting paid. Another claim reports Burgess had to provide a daily lesson plan while on extended leave.
“You are taking away hourly employees’ jobs such as concession stand attendants, so teachers, if forced to do that, work outside the academic arena and then they’re entitled to hourly pay,” Burgess’ attorney, John Reckenbeil, said.
According to Reckenbeil, Burgess was also required to buy school supplies and gift baskets without additional compensation.
The lawsuit named the Cherokee County School District, the superintendent and Granard Middle School's principal. The lawsuit claims the violations include the Federal Standards Act Minimum Wage and Overtime clauses, the South Carolina Payment of Wages Act, a breach of contract and Family Medical Leave Act interference.
"If you’ve got a contract of employment and it said it pays a certain amount, pay the teachers what the teachers are promised," Reckenbeil said. "You can’t have all the supplies put on the backs of the teachers. What I want to see is these teachers taken care of and at least be paid what they’re promised.”
While Burgess wants to be compensated for the hours worked and legal fees, Reckenbeil said the lawsuit goes beyond getting a few dollars back in her pocket.
“I can’t see it not being most every public school teacher that has this same, similar situation because budgets are so tight," Reckenbeil said. "You would ultimately believe they’d pass the cost on to their employees and the teachers.”
The district has 30 days to answer the lawsuit once it's filed.
The district responded Monday, saying it could not comment specifically, but that it had followed the laws referenced in Burgess' lawsuit. The district went on to thank all teachers for their hard work, dedication and willingness to go the "extra mile" for students and the community.
