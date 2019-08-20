1 dead following collision on US 21 bypass in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Orangeburg County officials are currently investigating a single vehicle collision that left one person dead on Aug. 19.
The collision occurred around 10:40 p.m. on the US 21 bypass and Highway 33. The deceased was traveling south in a 2017 Honda on US 21 bybass when they drove off the right side of the road and hit a pole.
They driver was then taken to the regional medical center where they later died from their injuries.
Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office is investigating the cause of the incident.
