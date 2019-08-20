CPD investigating dump truck collision at intersection of Garners Ferry and Old Woodlands Rd

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a collision between a dump truck and a four-door sedan.
The accident took place around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Garners Ferry and Old Woodlands Road.
The driver of the sedan has been cited with failure to yield.
The impact of the collision caused the dump truck to tip over onto its side.
As a precaution, the two individuals involved in the accident were taken to a local hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
On lane on Garners Ferry Road remains closed as crews clear the roadway. Seek an alternate route.
