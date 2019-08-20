Corrections officer charged with misconduct, inappropriate relationship with inmate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Department of Corrections Police services has released an arrest warrant for an officer accused of misconduct in office.
Betty Boatwright Foxworth, 53, with the Evans Correctional Institution, has been fired and is facing charges for having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate.
According to arrest warrants, officials had probable cause based on a written statement from Foxworth and text messages discovered between her and the inmate.
The Department of Corrections reminds members of the public that after an arrest, the burden of proof is on the state to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt within a court of law.
