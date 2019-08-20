Cardinal Newman students start school a day after Richland Sheriff ends investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -It’s the first day of school for students at Cardinal Newman School in Columbia. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced Monday that the investigation into threats made against the school by a now former student over the summer, is over.
That 16-year-old was charged after threatening to “shoot up” the school. Lott said the threats were made in a text message thread involving 13 students.
“The threat had been stopped,” Lott said. “There was no threat to the students at Cardinal Newman. There had not been any more arrests, but that investigation had not been completed.”
Authorities said the student was arrested on July 17th after sending text messages to shoot up the school. Lott said the text messages were sent on May 21st. Lott said the student also made videos containing racist and threatening comments towards African Americans. He said that investigators determined a teenager shot one of the videos that was sent out to the other teenagers.
As Cardinal Newman begins a new school year, Lott confirmed Monday that deputies have been hired by Cardinal Newman to be on campus. Lott said deputies also conducted a threat assessment at the campus and determined there was no threat to the school.
Principal Robert Loia held a town hall earlier this month after facing criticism for failing to alert parents to the threats that had been made. During that Town Hall he said he planned to implement new safety measures including additional security staff on campus and that threat assessment by deputies.
Additionally, he said that he planned to have diversity training for teachers and have a diverse speaker series. He also said that it would be a priority to hire a more diverse staff.
He sent a letter out to parents on August 16th, giving more details on the changes that have been made. He said the school is continuing to investigate the ways to manage traffic entering and leaving the campus each day.
Sheriff Lott said that no more charges will be brought against those involved concerning the racist and violent threats because our state has no hate crime law, something he says need to change.
“Legislators need to do something,”Lott said. “This is not a republican thing or a democrat thing. This is the right thing and we need to take some action.”
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.