52-year-old Lexington Co. man arrested for operating repair shop after business license revoked

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Authorities arrested a Leesville man after determining he was operating a repair shop without a business license.
Officials with the South Carolina Department of Revenue said Keith Miller, 52, was running Miller Mower and Small Engine Repair after his business license was revoked on July 3, 2018 for unpaid business taxes.
Miller was told by SCDOR to close the business by SCDOR officials. However, Miller continued to make sales without a valid license, according to the arrest warrant.
The Leesville man now faces a $200 fine, 30 days in jail, or both. He is currently being held in the Lexington County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.
