Tigers take top spot in AP Top 25 preseason poll for the first time ever

CLEMSON, S.C. (WIS) - The defending champion Clemson Tigers are ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 Preseason Poll for the first time in the program’s history.
Last season, Dabo Swinney’s squad put together a perfect 15-0 record on their way to winning their second national championship in the last three years.
The only other ACC team joining the Tigers in the top 25 is Syracuse. The Orange enter the preseason poll at No. 22.
Trailing the Tigers in the top 5 are perennial College Football Playoff contenders Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, and Ohio State.
Clemson opens regular season play at home on August 29 when they host Georgia Tech.
