RCSD to provide update on Cardinal Newman student threat investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Monday afternoon, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department will hold a press conference to provide an update on their investigation following a threat made by a former Cardinal Newman student to “shoot up” the school.
Authorities said the student was arrested on July 17 after text messages from the student threatening to “shoot up” the school were discovered. Officials also discovered videos where the student called black people by racial slurs and used a gun to shoot a box of Jordan shoes.
Cardinal Newman officials said the student has initially expelled from the school but was withdrawn from the school. Administrators with the school also expelled a second student who was involved with the incident. However, there was no indication of what the second student did to be expelled.
Last week, Cardinal Newman principal Robert Loia informed parents that the school would have an “increased presence” of deputies on the campus as part of the latest safety measures to be implemented to start the school year.
