Newberry storm damage causes power outages and road closures

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) -Newberry County schools start Aug. 19, but severe storms over the weekend are causing road closures and power outages to continue into Monday morning.
The storms left debris and trees blocking many roads, including one tree that completely shut down Fair Street. The storms occurred late Saturday night and into the early hours of Sunday morning. Newberry Utility posted on social media that they were working to restore power to about 3,000 homes.
Last night, Newberry Utility posted an update that about 330 homes still were without power in the city’s system, saying that the areas most impacted included the West End and Mollohon communities.
The Red Cross opened a shelter in the city of Newberry at 6 p.m. yesterday evening at the Clara Werts Center for those in need from storm related damages or whose power has not yet been restored. Newberry Firehouse conference center was open last night until 6pm as a place with bottled water and snacks.
No schools in Newberry have been delayed or closed at this time.
