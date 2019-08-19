Midlands schools returning for the 2019-2020 academic year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s that time of year when students are heading back to school. Thousands of children across the Midlands are returning to school beginning the week of Aug. 19.
School districts starting on Aug. 19:
- Calhoun
- Clarendon 1, 2 and 3
- Fairfield
- Kershaw
- Lee
- Lexington 2 and 3
- Newberry
- Orangeburg
- Saluda
Schools starting Aug. 20:
- Lexington 1 and 4
- Sumter
Schools starting Aug. 21:
- Richland 1 and 2
- Lexington-Richland 5
Parents should keep in mind creating healthy sleep and eating habits and schedules for their children to increase their chances of success and focus while in the classroom. Parents should also be aware that as school begins they should expect more traffic during their morning commutes.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.