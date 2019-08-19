Gamecocks ‘reintroduce’ themselves with new men’s hoops uniforms

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina men’s basketball team took the time Monday to “reintroduce” themselves with a new uniform unveiling.
The Gamecocks posted the hype video on Monday morning featuring AJ Lawson, Maik Kotsar, Justin Minaya, and Jair Bolden showing off the new Under Armour threads.
The jerseys will have the word “Carolina” in block lettering with subtle stripe details on the shoulders. The shorts offer a different stripe design that run along the back of the leg and diagonally across the front of the shorts. The shorts also include the Gamecocks Block C logo.
What do you think of the new uniforms?
