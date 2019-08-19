First Alert Forecast: Back To School And Back To Afternoon Storms

Back To School And It Will Be Steamy…Humid With Afternoon Thunderstorms
Today starts back to school for most students across the Midlands! It will still feel very much like Summer…because it is! Highs in the lower 90s with muggy conditions and a good chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms much of the week.
The famous Bermuda High pressure over the Atlantic will pump a tremendous amount of moisture into the southeast, add the heating of the day and you guessed it…afternoon showers and storms will form. Some storm could have heavy rain and gusty winds. Something we’ll watch during each afternoon.
A cold front looks to make its way to the state by the end of the week. This would give us widespread showers and thunderstorms late Friday through the weekend and turning a bit cooler.
Weather Highlights:
- Summer conditions this week with hot, humid days…mostly clear muggy nights
- Daily chance of afternoon to early evening thunderstorms
- Some with heavy rain and gusty winds
Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy, 40% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs lower 90s. Heat Index Near 102 degrees by late afternoon.
Tonight: Any showers/storms end by 10PM. Lows lower 70s. Rain chance 30%
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, 30% chance of late day showers and thunderstorms. Highs lower 90s
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. 30% of chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon and early evening. Highs lower 90s. Heat Index of 102 degrees. Some storms will have heavy rain and gusty winds.
